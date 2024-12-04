Craft World to host Liquidation Sale Dec. 7

Discover unbeatable deals on their wide range of scrapbooking and card making supplies. From high-quality, unique items to those hard-to-find craft supplies, everything is up for grabs at heavily discounted prices.

Don’t miss this opportunity to stock up on your favorite craft supplies. Join Craft World for a day of great savings from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Florala, AL, only a 35-minute drive from downtown Crestview.

Make a day of it and enjoy some delicious craft coffee from The Crafty Bean and take a stroll right along Lake Jackson.

Remember, the Craft World Liquidation Sale is a one-day event and everything must go. So come take advantage of these spectacular savings.

If you have any questions, contact owner Sandi Scroggins at (360) 870-8182.

Why is Craft World selling everything, you might ask. Craft World is not going out of business. They are liquidating their inventory so that they may purchase new inventory beginning next year.

“We will be moving all of our inventory that doesn’t sell to the back of The Crafty Bean like we originally had it,” owner Sandi Scroggins said.

The Crafty Bean is her coffee shop located right across the street from Craft World in the heart of downtown Florala.

Craft World and The Crafty Bean will continue having their annual scrapbooking retreat, and they will even be starting up some great clubs and events specifically for scrapbookers and card makers, such as our Espresso and Expressions club, monthly crops, a junk journal club and an art journal club.

Scroggins has had a passion for crafting since she was a 5-year-old girl. She sees it as a way to express herself.

“I love creating, especially mini albums, junk journals and cards,” she said. “It is my way of relaxing and getting my creative juices flowing. I enjoy creating.”

Craft World

23229 Fifth Ave, Florala, AL 36442

(360) 870-8182

www.facebook.com/floralacraftworld/