News

Councilman ‘appalled’ smoking ban not moving forward

February 20, 2023 | Angie Womble

Local high school students spoke up about the dangers of vaping and smoking along with their opinions on a proposed ordinance that would ban smoking and vaping from public parks in the city. Crestview Councilman Ryan Bullard brought the ordinance to the attention of the council and worked with Crestview High School’s S.W.A.T. (Students Working Against Tobacco) members. He helped the club gain a spot at the City Council meeting to make a presentation on the issue.