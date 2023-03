News

Council approves 10% raise for city manager

March 3, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

The Crestview City Council made it clear last week that they believe City Manager Tim Bolduc is doing a great job and they do not want him to go anywhere. After filling out surveys earlier in the month, the City Council finalized its annual review of Bolduc at its meeting last week. Based on Bolduc’s review, city staff had recommended the council approve a 6% pay increase for the city manager. After first being encouraged by Mayor JB Whitten, the council approved a 10% pay increase for Bolduc.