Continued dry weather prompts fire danger warning

Cold weather and a lack of rain in the past several days has left much of the thin, highly flammable vegetation available to burn as fuel for a wildfire. Low humidity also has increased the potential for fire activity. Residents are asked to be extremely cautious with any outdoor fires – burning yard debris, charcoal grills, campfires – and follow Florida’s outdoor burn laws.

Those who chose to burn yard debris may do so in piles less than 8 feet in diameter as long as they meet the required setbacks (25 feet from your home, 25 feet from the wildlands or other combustible structure, 50 feet from a paved public road and 150 feet from any other occupied buildings) and there are no city or county ordinances against it.

In addition to meeting the required setbacks, it is recommended that those who chose to burn have a charged water hose and shovel or rake on hand, never burn on windy days and never leave a fire unattended.