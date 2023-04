News

Community receives life-saving overdose training

April 4, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

Several Crestview residents recently received a crash course in how to respond to someone going through an overdose to save their life. The City of Crestview partnered with Okaloosa EMS in putting together a training seminar for administering Narcan, the over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray designed to get a person breathing again quickly following an overdose.