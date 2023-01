News

City of Crestview to host overdose summit

January 11, 2023 | Staff Reporters

Mayor JB Whitten is partnering with Project Opioid and the Northwest Florida League of Cities for a day-long Overdose Summit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Crestview Community Center. The summit is free to residents of the Panhandle, but registration is required to attend the event.