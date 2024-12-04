Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.
Sports
Chilton’s explosive night leads Gators past Gulf Pointe Latin
A.J Chilton scored 20 points to lead the Baker boys’ basketball team past Gulf Pointe Latin, 79-41, on Dec. 3. Chilton, a transfer from Laurel Hill, continues his strong start to the season as he came in averaging a team-best 14 points per contest.
