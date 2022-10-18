Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
  Central Baptist Crestview a vision for the community and the world
Faith

Central Baptist Crestview a vision for the community and the world

| Randy Dickson

A church can be many things to many people. It should be a place of growing closer to God as well as building friendships that will be anchors in the storms of life.

Paul Mixon, pastor of Central Baptist Church in Crestview, believes his church embraces those qualities.
When asked why someone might want to join Central, community is the first thing he mentioned.

 

The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $3.17 a month.

