March 13, 2023 | Randy Dickson

With an average attendance of 70-75 on Sunday morning, Campton Assembly of God is, as Pastor Ray Johnson put it, “Kind of like the old TV show, ‘Cheers,’ where everybody knows your name.” The church is located on Highway 85 N, six miles south of Laurel Hill and seven miles north of Crestview High School.