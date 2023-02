News

Bush House to host upcoming flea market

February 24, 2023 | Staff Reporters

Doing some spring cleaning; culling the book, CD, Blu-ray and DVD collections; and replenishing those same libraries and treasures will benefit local high school students’ cultural travel to Crestview’s Sister City, as well as the Crestview History Museum. The museum’s Second Saturday opening on March 11 features a Bush House Market in the adjacent Wilson Street parking lot. It is organized by the Crestview Area Sister City Ambassadors student organization, which is raising funds for a June trip to Noirmoutier, France.