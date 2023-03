baseball, Sports

Bulldogs take out Panthers

March 30, 2023 | Randy Dickson

A chilly spring evening at the Crestview High School baseball complex was didn’t stop the Bulldogs and Milton from locking horns in a very good high school game. Runs were at a minimal and pitching was at a premium. In the end, Crestview had a little more of each than the Panthers. When the final out was recorded it was the Bulldogs taking the 4-2 win.