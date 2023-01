Sports

Bulldogs slip past Eagles

January 13, 2023 | Randy Dickson

Contrasting shades of red collided in the Crestview High School gym on Friday night. The home team Crestview in the traditional bright red. And visiting Niceville in the Eagle maroon. As one would expect when the Bulldogs and Eagles meet, it was a battle to the end. And in the end Crestview held the upper hand taking a 56-52 win.