Bulldogs sink Sharks

It was the newest school in Okaloosa County taking on the oldest school in the county when Destin squared off against Crestview in the Basketball Beach Bash at Fort Walton Beach High School.
Crestview’s boys have won more state championships, two, than the number of full seasons the second-year Sharks have completed.
Crestview’s Josiah Klauser takes the ball to the basket hard against Deshawn Ford of Destin on his way to a game-high 22 points.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $3.17 a month.