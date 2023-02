Sports

Bulldogs host Milton in district tournament opener

February 3, 2023 | Randy Dickson

Coming off a big win over Gulf Breeze on Thursday, the Crestview boys basketball team hosts Milton on Tuesday in the first round of the District 1-6A tournament. Game time is 6 p.m. Bulldog coach Greg Watson knows anything can happen in the tournament. And while Crestview is probably considered the favorite against the Panthers, he has better sense than to overlook anybody.