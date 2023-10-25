football, Sports

Bulldogs focus on getting better

October 25, 2023 | Randy Dickson

The Crestview High School football team will board the buses one last time in the 2023 season on Thursday and head east to Tallahassee to face the Leon Lions. Game time is 6:30 locally. With a 2-6 record, the Bulldogs have been eliminated from playoff contention, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have plenty to play for coming off a 49-22 win over Milton.