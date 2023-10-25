Bulldogs focus on getting better

The Crestview High School football team will board the buses one last time in the 2023 season on Thursday and head east to Tallahassee to face the Leon Lions. Game time is 6:30 locally.
With a 2-6 record, the Bulldogs have been eliminated from playoff contention, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have plenty to play for coming off a 49-22 win over Milton.
Bulldog sophomore Patrick Rodgers will try to help lead Crestview to a win over Leon on Thursday.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $3.17 a month.