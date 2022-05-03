Bulldogs advance in district baseball tournament

Crestview High School’s baseball team opened the District 1-6A tournament with a hard-fought 9-6 win over Okaloosa County rival Fort Walton Beach on Monday. The Bulldogs will play Tate at 4 p.m. today (May 3) at Pace in the tournament semifinals. A Bulldog win in the Aggies coupled with a Niceville upset of the host […]
Bryce Dolce delivers a pitch for Crestview in Monday’s District 1-6A tournament game against Fort Walton Beach.
