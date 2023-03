baseball, Sports

Bulldog bats silent in loss to Eagles

March 9, 2023 | Randy Dickson

You don’t have to be a baseball expert to know that if a team strikes out four times the number of hits it has, it probably won’t win. That’s exactly what happened to the Crestview baseball team on Thursday night its game with rival Niceville. Bulldog batters produced just three hits while striking 12 times, five of which were watching a called third strike.