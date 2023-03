baseball, Sports

Bobcats bulldoze Hoboes

March 31, 2023 | Randy Dickson

Laurel Hill and Paxton renewed their longstanding rivalry on the Laurel Hill baseball diamond on Thursday. The final score was pretty to the visitors from just across the Okaloosa-Walton county line. As for the Hoboes, they’ve seen better days on the diamond as the Bobcats took the 16-1 win