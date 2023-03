News

Bill wouldn’t prevent fans from celebrating on field

March 21, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

Tallahassee — A proposal to increase penalties for interfering in Florida sports events wouldn’t prevent fans from storming the field after big wins, according to a former All-American football player sponsoring the measure in the Senate. The Senate Judiciary Committee last week backed the proposal (SB 764), which also seeks to prevent people from benefiting financially from disrupting sports or entertainment events. Some lawmakers also want to take action against unruly youth-league parents and to grant immunity to players for tackling spectators who run on the field during games.