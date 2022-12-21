Baker’s Brunson accepts job at Opp

When Baker School athletic director Matt Brunson stepped down as the Gator football coach last spring he said he might one day return to the sidelines one day.
That day came sooner than later for Brunson. Brunson announced on his Twitter account early Wednesday morning that he has accepted the head football coach and athletic director position at Opp High School in Ala.
Baker School athletic director Matt Brunson has been named the head football coach and athletic director at Opp High School in Ala. Brunson will finish the current school year at Baker before starting at Opp on July 1, 2023.
