Baker’s Brunson accepts job at Opp

December 21, 2022 | Randy Dickson

When Baker School athletic director Matt Brunson stepped down as the Gator football coach last spring he said he might one day return to the sidelines one day. That day came sooner than later for Brunson. Brunson announced on his Twitter account early Wednesday morning that he has accepted the head football coach and athletic director position at Opp High School in Ala.