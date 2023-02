Sports

Baker’s Allison Baggett wins at state for second consecutive year

February 21, 2023 | Brian Lester

Allison Baggett had two medals hanging from her neck early Saturday afternoon at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. She came into the day at the 1A state meet hoping both would be for championships, but only her goal of repeating as a 119-pound Olympic division champ was achieved.