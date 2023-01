Sports

Baker takes down Laurel Hill

January 10, 2023 | Randy Dickson

There’s no polite way to describe Monday’s girls basketball game between Laurel Hill and Baker. It was ugly. It was ugly to the tune of more than 40 fouls being whistled. It was ugly to the tune of the teams hitting a combined 26-of-54 from the free throw line. It was ugly to the point that a 32-minute game on the clock, with a 10-minute half took 87 minutes to complete.