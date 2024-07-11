Baker man charged with trafficking in fentanyl, other drug charges

Members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Drug Task Force, with help from the Criminal Investigations Section, executed the warrant at 8540 State Road 189. During a search of the residence, investigators located a trafficking amount of fentanyl, cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms, evidence of distribution, and about eight pounds of marijuana, according to an OCSO news release.

McKinney was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of narcotics paraphernalia. He was jailed without bond.

The Multi-Agency Drug Task Force, which consists of members of the OCSO and the Crestview, Niceville, and Fort Walton Beach police departments, work cohesively to target, disrupt, and dismantle drug trafficking and money laundering organizations in Okaloosa County.

The OCSO encourages the public to contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers, at (850) 863-8477, or the S.O.’s Office Special Investigations Section, at (850) 609-2003, with any information regarding narcotics activity occurring in your neighborhood.