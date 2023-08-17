Sports, volleyball

Ates commits to play volleyball for St. Leo

August 17, 2023 | Randy Dickson

Chloe Ates is a senior libero on the Baker School volleyball team with no plans on stepping away from the sport any time soon. The Lady Gator stalwart already has scholarship offers from Gulf Coast State College in Panama City and St. Leo in the Tampa Bay area. St. Leo is a NCAA Division II program that competes in the Sunshine State Conference.