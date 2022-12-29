News

Amtrak may return to Florida panhandle

December 29, 2022 | Staff Reporters

The Amtrak Board of Directors hosted their first open to the public Board Meeting last month, at which a map outlining possible new service was released. Amtrak advised that “expressions of interest” have been communicated suggesting a return of service to the Florida panhandle to and from New Orleans east to locations such as Pensacola, Crestview, and Tallahassee.