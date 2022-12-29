Amtrak may return to Florida panhandle

The Amtrak Board of Directors hosted their first open to the public Board Meeting last month, at which a map outlining possible new service was released.
Amtrak advised that “expressions of interest” have been communicated suggesting a return of service to the Florida panhandle to and from New Orleans east to locations such as Pensacola, Crestview, and Tallahassee.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $3.17 a month.