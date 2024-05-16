Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Skip to main content

Advertisement

Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.

Military, News

AF researchers design, build, fly autonomous aircraft in 24 hours

| Staff Reporters
Eglin Air Force Base — In an open area of the Eglin range known as B-70, a group of Air Force field grade officers and black-shirted innovators huddled together above an eight-pound model aircraft as they raced against their deadline to build it.
Col. Dustin Thomas, Blue Horizons launches a 3D-printed unmanned aerial system during a Blue Horizons demonstration April 25, 2024, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The goal of the demonstration was to create, build and fly a UAS within 24 hours. The team spent the week at Eglin creating UASs for various designs and mission specialties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

 

The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $5.67 a month.

Become a Website Subscriber

Return to Homepage

Latest News Stories

error: Content is protected !!