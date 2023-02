Sports

Tate sends Bulldogs packing

February 9, 2023 | Randy Dickson

It was a tough night for the Crestview High School boys basketball team on Wednesday. The Bulldogs traveled to Tate for the District 1-6A tournament semifinal. The game was a battle to the final seconds. In the end, turnovers and missed free throws were the difference as the Aggies came out on top 55-50.