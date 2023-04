News

3rd annual Keep Crestview Beautiful initiative begins April 12

March 31, 2023 | Staff Reporters

The City of Crestview recently announced the third annual Keep Crestview Beautiful clean-up initiative will run from April 12 to April 26. As with previous years, the city will provide manned dumpsters around the city for citizens to use for free. The city will also have volunteer opportunities for community members to join city staff in the clean-up effort.