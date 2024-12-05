Holt woman arrested after striking trooper on I-10

The trooper suffered minor injuries in the incident.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report from late Wednesday afternoon, the trooper had his vehicle parked on the westbound shoulder of I-10, east of State Road 189 in the Galliver area, while conducting a traffic stop at 5:50 p.m. Monday.

A sedan being driven by Feeback was traveling westbound on the interstate within the right lane. The sedan failed to maintain a single lane, drifting across the solid white line, FHP officials said.

The passenger side of the sedan then collided with the left side of the trooper’s vehicle before striking the trooper.

Feeback then fled but was later located and arrested on a charge of leaving the scene with injuries. She was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail.

K9 handler/Trooper Ronnie Khune “was very fortunate to receive minor injuries,” Capt. Jason King, spokesman for Tallahassee-based FHP Troop H, said in an email. “He was walking back to his patrol car and was able to see the vehicle coming and attempt to get out of the way. This likely saved his life!”

King said Khune’s K9, “Taz,” was not injured.