S.O.: 13-year-old girl threatened to conduct mass shooting at CHS

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office officials received information about a “threatening video” from the FBI on Monday morning, S.O. officials said today in a news release.

“McDougald was on FaceTime with an individual when she brandished a handgun, pointed it at the screen, put it in her mouth, and told the individual about a plan to conduct a mass shooting at Crestview High School sometime in 2026,” S.O. officials said. “McDougald admitted to making the threat in the video and told deputies that she also sent photos of the gun to other friends but stated it was a ‘joke.’ During a search of McDougald’s room, deputies discovered numerous handmade drawings with concerning messages. A search of McDougald’s phone turned up multiple photos of semi-automatic weapons and videos depicting mass shootings.”

A deputy said in the arrest report that, during a non-custodial interview with McDougald in front of her mother, the girl “admitted to possessing the firearm (shown in the video) and stated she took it from the center console of her parent’s vehicle. The defendant admitted to sending other pictures of her with the gun to other friends. She stated she and her friends have an ongoing ‘joke’ about conducting a mass shooting when they are older.

“During a consensual search of the defendant’s room, I located multiple sets of tin cans, taped in the shape of a rifle. I located newspaper articles about homicide and people impersonating the police taped to the defendant’s wall. There were handmade drawings with “Natural Selection” written on them along with other concerning messages.”

The deputy added, “During a consensual search of the defendant’s phone, I located numerous photos of different semi-automatic weapons. There were also photos and videos of mass shootings including photos of the Columbine shooters, live streamed videos of a mass shooting, and photos of the bloody classrooms from the Uvalde shooting. The defendant’s mother also stated the defendant has a fascination with school shooters.”

Sheriff Eric Aden emphasizes that the Sheriff’s Office has a zero-tolerance policy for threats of school violence, S.O. officials said in the news release.

“We also encourage anyone with information regarding potential school threats to tell someone or contact Emerald Coast Student Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application,” they said.

“Our highest priority is the safety and security of our students, staff, and school communities,” Okaloosa County School District Superintendent Marcus Chambers said in a statement. “The Okaloosa County School District enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy for any threats against our schools—whether real, false, or perceived. Such actions are treated with the utmost seriousness, as they compromise the safety and well-being of everyone in our school environments.

“I urge parents to have open and honest conversations with their children about the gravity of making threats and the serious consequences they carry. By addressing these concerns at home, you play an essential role in fostering accountability and helping us maintain safe and secure spaces for learning, growth, and success. Together, we can ensure that our schools remain places where students and staff feel protected and supported.”