100th tree planted at environmental center for Arbor Day

January 25, 2023 | Angie Womble

The Crestview community gathered Jan. 20 to watch as the Florida Forest Service, Okaloosa County Extension Office and master gardeners planted the 100th tree at the John McMahon Environmental Center to celebrate Florida’s Arbor Day. The new tree, a sand live oak, will be part of the arboretum at the center and can be seen numbered on the marked trail for visitors to identify and learn about the different types of native trees.