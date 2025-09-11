Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Skip to main content
Advertisement
News

Never forget

| Tony Judnich
A total of 800 U.S. flags are on display in the 9/11 memorial in the front yard of Barry and Arlene Barrett’s home at 6700 Old Bethel Road, just outside of Crestview’s city limits.
Some of the hundreds of flags in the memorial. (Photo by Tony Judnich)

For the second Patriot Day in a row, the couple has set up the memorial to honor the nearly 3,000 Americans who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America.

Besides the numerous flags, the tribute includes two columns that symbolize the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. Near the columns, facing a white cross on which hangs a firefighter’s helmet and heavy-duty jacket, kneels the praying figure of a firefighter in full uniform.

Columns symbolizing the twin towers of the World Trade Center. (Photo by Tony Judnich)
The praying figure of a firefighter. (Photo by Tony Judnich)

The memorial is scheduled to remain in place until Monday.

Another section of the memorial. (Photo by Tony Judnich)
Return to Homepage
error: Content is protected !!