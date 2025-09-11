Never forget

For the second Patriot Day in a row, the couple has set up the memorial to honor the nearly 3,000 Americans who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America.

Besides the numerous flags, the tribute includes two columns that symbolize the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. Near the columns, facing a white cross on which hangs a firefighter’s helmet and heavy-duty jacket, kneels the praying figure of a firefighter in full uniform.

The memorial is scheduled to remain in place until Monday.