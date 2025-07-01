Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Crime, News

Authorities capture murder suspect

| Staff Reporters
A fugitive accused of murdering a Fort Walton Beach-area man in early 2021 is now in custody, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office officials said today in a news release.
Galvao-Sahb

John William Galvao-Sahb, 23, held active arrest warrants out of the OCSO for first degree premeditated murder stemming from the shooting death of Earnest Riggs, Jr. near Fort Walton Beach on March 17, 2021.

S.O. officials conducted a four-year long investigation with the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force. A recent anonymous tip to Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers provided information that Galvao-Sahb was residing within Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“This case is a powerful example of how anonymous tips can make a real difference,” Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers Coordinator Nicole Hodskins said in the news release. “Because someone chose to speak up, a dangerous fugitive wanted for murder is now in custody. We’re incredibly proud to be a bridge between the public and law enforcement in the pursuit of justice.”

