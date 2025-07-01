County recognizes heroic EMT

The award honors county employees who go above and beyond the scope of their job responsibilities by performing humanitarian or heroic acts.

At about 1:30 p.m. on May 25, members of the county Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of suicidal threats in Mary Esther, S.O. Corp. Joseph Hart said in a recent letter to county Emergency Medical Services Lt. Kenneth Worley.

“Deputies were advised that an adult female had attempted to unsuccessfully cut herself with a pair of scissors,” Hart said. “Family members were requesting assistance with the patient.”

He said when deputies arrived, they discovered that the patient had climbed a tree and was standing on a large branch almost 15 feet up. An unknown object was seen protruding from the patient’s left pocket. Based on this information, EMS workers were asked to respond and stage in the area.

“After almost 20 minutes of attempting to convince the patient to come down, deputies were still unsuccessful in de-escalating the situation and bringing the patient safely down from the tree,” Hart said.

He said EMS workers, including Freitas, responded to the scene. Freitas asked if she could assist, to which she immediately addressed the patient by her first name, indicating she previously had contact with her.

“In only a few minutes, EMT Freitas established a continued rapport with the patient and was slowly convincing her to come down,” Hart said. “When the patient remained hesitant to come down completely, EMT Freitas literally sprang into action. Without the direction or request of deputies on scene, EMT Freitas climbed the tree, reaching the same branch where the patient was standing. Aware of the unknown object in the patient’s pocket, EMT Freitas retrieved the item, disarming the patient of a screwdriver and tossing it to the ground to deputies.”

He said Freitas then sat down with the patient and was able to successfully convince and escort her down so deputies could initiate a Baker Act due to the patient’s clear intent to harm herself.

“Despite the possibility of harm to herself, both from the armed suicidal patient and a potential fall from an elevated position, EMT Freitas did not hesitate to disregard her own safety to ensure the wellbeing of a patient,” Hart said, adding that Freitas “showed an incredible level of service and concern for the community and for the patients she serves through her actions.”

Hart thanked and commended Freitas for her service at the incident and said her actions “demonstrate the strong professional relationship between our agencies and the remarkable efforts that we can achieve when we work together. EMT Freitas is clearly an asset to the Okaloosa County Emergency Medical Services and her performance speaks volumes about the men and women who make up your team.”

County Public Safety Director Pat Maddox nominated Freitas for the H.E.R.O. Award, which was given to her at today’s County Commission meeting in Crestview. Her nomination was approved by County Administrator John Hofstad.

At the commission meeting, Maddox called Freitas “a rising star.”

“What an amazing person to have on our team,” he said. “If we have somebody in crisis, this is who we want coming to the scene.”

In addition to receiving the award, Freitas received eight hours of paid leave and will be featured on the county website and in the next county newsletter.

Commissioners Carolyn Ketchel and Sherri Cox had excused absences from today’s meeting.