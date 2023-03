Community

Thrill of the small track in Crestview

March 13, 2023 | Randy Dickson

A steady hum fills the air early on a Thursday morning on a plot of land not far from North Okaloosa Medical Center. One of the best kept secrets in town might also be one of the top recreation destinations. If you don’t already know, the City of Crestview has a remote-control racetrack that is open to the public at no cost.