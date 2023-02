News

SR 85 head-on collision leads to multiple felony charges

February 8, 2023 | Staff Reporters

A teenager is facing multiple felony charges after being involved in a head-on collision the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Darren Rose, 18, was arrested Feb. 7 on third degree felony charges of resisting an officer with violence, DUI with serious bodily injury and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.