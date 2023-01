News, weather

Severe storms likely overnight Tuesday, Jan. 24

January 24, 2023 | Staff Reporters

The National Weather Service in Mobile is predicting severe weather conditions in the overnight hours of Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for our area. Okaloosa County has been placed under an enhanced risk for severe weather. According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, the line of storms will move east of I-65 during the overnight hours after midnight and impact the western Florida Panhandle during this time.