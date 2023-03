News

Rudman bill would prevent insurance loophole

March 7, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

Rookie state Rep. Joel Rudman, who just started his first regular Legislative Session, announced the filing a new medical bill designed to close an insurance loophole that most Floridians were probably unaware of. Rudman, a doctor with a practice in Navarre, filed House Bill 1335 on March 3. The proposed bill would prohibit insurance companies from taking money back from providers and hospitals after a service had previously been properly authorized for payment.