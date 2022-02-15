Public hearing slated for Interstate-10 widening

An informal open house will begin at 5:30 p.m. (CDT), followed by a formal presentation at 6 p.m. and public comment period. There will be separate presentations and comment opportunities for the Santa Rosa and Okaloosa County projects.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to register to attend the virtual hearing at www.nwflroads.com/virtualmeetings. Those who are unable to participate virtually may attend the hearing in-person at the Warriors Hall, 201 Stillwell Boulevard, Crestview, FL 32536.

The hearing is being held to give interested persons an opportunity to review the results of the studies to evaluate the widening of I-10 from four to six lanes and to provide input on proposed improvements. Additional project information is available and can be viewed on the project’s website www.nwflroads.com/virtualmeetings.

Maps, drawings, and other information will be available for review beginning 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022. FDOT representatives will be available to discuss proposed improvements, answer questions, and receive comments.

Draft project documents and other information depicting the proposed improvements are available for public review from Tuesday, February 15 through Friday, March 25 at Warriors Hall, 201 Stillwell Boulevard, Crestview, FL 32536, Monday through Friday, during normal business hours. Draft project documents are also available for public review at www.nwflroads.com/virtualmeetings and will be available at the in-person location.