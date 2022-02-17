  • Home
  • News
  • One of Laurel Hill’s ‘worst roads’ finally getting facelift
News

One of Laurel Hill’s ‘worst roads’ finally getting facelift

| Wendy Victora Rudman
The small city will fund the repairs with $300,000 in legislative appropriations and $100,000 in surtax funds. Okaloosa County will lay the asphalt, with Laurel Hill paying for materials.
Funds have been found for the resurfacing of Steel Mill Creek Road, which residents consider to be one of the worst in Laurel Hill. Photo by Wendy Victora Rudman

Bids went out earlier this month for the resurfacing of Steel Mill Creek Road, labeled by many residents as one of the worst roads in Laurel Hill.

The small city will fund the repairs with $300,000 in legislative appropriations and $100,000 in surtax funds. Okaloosa County will lay the asphalt, with Laurel Hill paying for materials.

“We’ll be saving money on Steel Mill by letting the county do the asphalt portion of it,” said Nita Miller, the city clerk.

She said it was her understanding that the work would be done this spring.

Return to Homepage
Crestview News Bulletin Logo

  • Monday - Friday
    8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

  • 638 N Ferdon Blvd
    Crestview, FL 32536

© Copyright 2016-2026 Sandpaper Publishing, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Service

Designed by Sandpaper Marketing

error: Content is protected !!