One of Laurel Hill’s ‘worst roads’ finally getting facelift

Bids went out earlier this month for the resurfacing of Steel Mill Creek Road, labeled by many residents as one of the worst roads in Laurel Hill.

The small city will fund the repairs with $300,000 in legislative appropriations and $100,000 in surtax funds. Okaloosa County will lay the asphalt, with Laurel Hill paying for materials.

“We’ll be saving money on Steel Mill by letting the county do the asphalt portion of it,” said Nita Miller, the city clerk.

She said it was her understanding that the work would be done this spring.