News

Motorcyclist dies after striking First Presbyterian Church

July 12, 2024 | Daniel Evans

The Crestview Police Department is investigating a single motorcycle traffic fatality that occurred at the intersection of US Highway 90 (James Lee Blvd) and State Road 85 (Ferdon Blvd) at approximately 2 a.m. on July 12. A motorcycle driving southbound on SR 85 left the roadway and struck the First Presbyterian Church, resulting in the […]