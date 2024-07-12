Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
News

Motorcyclist dies after striking First Presbyterian Church

| Daniel Evans
The Crestview Police Department is investigating a single motorcycle traffic fatality that occurred at the intersection of US Highway 90 (James Lee Blvd) and State Road 85 (Ferdon Blvd) at approximately 2 a.m. on July 12. A motorcycle driving southbound on SR 85 left the roadway and struck the First Presbyterian Church, resulting in the […]
Damage from the crash. (Photo by Tony Judnich)

 

