Marriages in Okaloosa Jan. 21 through Jan. 27

Sarah Mae Kust to Robert Alan Lavin
Alyssa Caitlyn Schlipp to Seth Doran Kootsouradis
Katherine Yvette Afoa Lutu to Terence Leigh James
Cesar Andres Ramos Vazquez to Luna Mitchel Ramos Rodriguez
Stephanie Lynn Wheeler to Jeffrey Daniel Shidemantle
Victoria Michalle Bibeau to Ortiz Alexander Ramirez
Hannah Ashley Gorrell to Jesse Martez Smith
Kenny Lee Knappenberger to Rachael Ofejiro Oguonigho
Brian Dean Temple to Kelli Dionne Esters
Bea Batchelor to Victoria Doan
Jessica Anne Polk to Thomas Jerome Worthy
Raya Jaqueline Coronado to Anthony Michael John Angelino
Hannah Alexis Crosby to Patrick Gabriel Duffy
Brianna Cheyenne Canter to Christopher Perry Williams
Christian Amado Rodriguez to Esther Faith Schmelzlen
Andre Travone Hall to Paige Mia Murphy
Caitlin Marina Doherty to Steven Brody Burge
Hector Bustamante to Luis Enrique Barrios De Leon
Simon Arthur Smith to Rachel Rebecca Smith
Wayne Allen Douglas to Halene Mae Sell
Michael Allan Malacky to Lila Trivette
Guadalupe Esmeralda Salas Garcia to Daymond Livion Ellis
Benjamin Nelson Pearce to Andrea Beth Englert
