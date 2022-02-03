Community

Marriages in Okaloosa Jan. 21 through Jan. 27

| Staff Reporters
Sarah Mae Kust to Robert Alan Lavin

Alyssa Caitlyn Schlipp to Seth Doran Kootsouradis

Katherine Yvette Afoa Lutu to Terence Leigh James

Cesar Andres Ramos Vazquez to Luna Mitchel Ramos Rodriguez

Stephanie Lynn Wheeler to Jeffrey Daniel Shidemantle

Victoria Michalle Bibeau to Ortiz Alexander Ramirez

Hannah Ashley Gorrell to Jesse Martez Smith

Kenny Lee Knappenberger to Rachael Ofejiro Oguonigho           

Brian Dean Temple to Kelli Dionne Esters

Bea Batchelor to Victoria Doan

Jessica Anne Polk to Thomas Jerome Worthy

Raya Jaqueline Coronado to Anthony Michael John Angelino

Hannah Alexis Crosby to Patrick Gabriel Duffy

Brianna Cheyenne Canter to Christopher Perry Williams             

Christian Amado Rodriguez to Esther Faith Schmelzlen

Andre Travone Hall to Paige Mia Murphy

Caitlin Marina Doherty to Steven Brody Burge

Hector Bustamante to Luis Enrique Barrios De Leon

Simon Arthur Smith to Rachel Rebecca Smith

Wayne Allen Douglas to Halene Mae Sell

Michael Allan Malacky to Lila Trivette

Guadalupe Esmeralda Salas Garcia to Daymond Livion Ellis         

Benjamin Nelson Pearce to Andrea Beth Englert                             

