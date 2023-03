News

‘It won’t look pretty like this ever again’

March 27, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

During his remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony dedicating the Crestview Fire Department’s new fire training tower, City Manager Tim Bolduc paraphrased author and former FBI chief hostage negotiator Chris Voss. Voss wrote that in times of pressure, people don’t rise to the pressure but instead fall back on their highest level of training. That need to be ready in pressure situations is what led Crestview to pursuing funding for and ultimately building the new fire training tower on Edney Avenue. Construction on the tower wrapped up earlier this year and the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility took place March 23.