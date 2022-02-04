Hoop-tee-do: Crestview Chamber breakfast hoops it up

In keeping with its theme of having fun while networking, the February Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce included a hula-hoop championship.

Four contestants – all volunteers – took to the stage and tried to keep their hula hoops going in front of the usual packed community center.

Photo by Wendy Victora Rudman

In the end, Justina Turner, a Crestview attorney, was deemed the unofficial victor while Dana Jolman, who is with the Porch Life Boutique, may have slipped to the bottom spot.

While Turner made it look easy, Johnson, who was right next her, laughed and struggled as her hoop spent a considerable amount of time at her knees or on the floor. Other participants were Darlene Estes and Kayla O’Leary, who had more success than Johnson.

The monthly networking breakfast was sponsored by North Okaloosa Medical Center, whose featured speaker, Dr. Shady Heien, shared the progress the medical center has made in the area of cardiological care.

Photo by Wendy Victora Rudman

Afterward, Mayor JB Whitten took the microphone.

“I had a long list of things to mention, but got distracted thinking about my poor aortic valve,” he joked.

Tourist Development Director Jennifer Adams also gave a short update about some of her agency’s plans for promoting and improving the north end of the county with the newly expanded bed tax collection range. Among those long-term plans is a state-of-the-art welcome center, she said.