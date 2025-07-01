Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Skip to main content
Advertisement

Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.

Sports

Hoboes making gains in summer practice

| Jackson Buhler
After resetting the culture in his first year with the program, head coach Jayson Sanders and the Laurel Hill boys basketball program are looking for more in year two. Working to achieve more, the Hoboes have had a busy summer.
Laronta Jolly is one of the four players who have made huge strides this summer for the Hoboes.

 

The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $5.67 a month.

Become a Website Subscriber

Return to Homepage
error: Content is protected !!