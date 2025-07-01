Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.
Sports
Hoboes making gains in summer practice
After resetting the culture in his first year with the program, head coach Jayson Sanders and the Laurel Hill boys basketball program are looking for more in year two. Working to achieve more, the Hoboes have had a busy summer.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $5.67 a month.