News

Good times to roll at the Bush House

January 31, 2023 | Staff Reporters

Laissez les bons temps rouler — let the good times roll — is the mantra between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 when the Crestview History Museum celebrates Mardi Gras for its monthly Second Saturday opening. The family-friendly observance of New Orleans’ pre-Lenten carnival lets much of the “good times roll” while leaving the more raucous parts to French Quarter celebrants. “We’re going celebrate the best aspects of Mardi Gras,” Crestview’s Cultural Services specialist Brian Hughes said. “The festive — some might say tacky — decorations, king cake, nonalcoholic hurricane punch, beads, and live jazz music will spice up the museum and the big front porch. But there will be absolutely nothing naughty going on out on the balcony!”