Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.
Florida News
Gas prices could dip in 2025
Tallahassee – Florida motorists could see a slight decrease in gasoline costs in the coming year despite fuel markets facing continued geopolitical tensions, potential tariffs and changes in U.S. energy policies, according to a report issued Dec. 30.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $5.67 a month.