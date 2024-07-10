News
Food giveaway benefits hundreds of families
A total of 25,900 pounds, or nearly 13 tons, of food were distributed to more than 400 families on Saturday morning at Crestview’s Old Spanish Trail Amphitheater on Stillwell Boulevard.
The families received bags full of fruit, meat, canned goods, bread, and other items at the food giveaway, which was organized by the city of Crestview, Destin Harvest, Feeding the Gulf Coast, and The Property Group 850.
City officials thanked Hope City Community Church, the Crestview Fire and Police departments, and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office for volunteering and making the event a success.