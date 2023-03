News

Eight local children receive vision aid from White-Wilson

March 16, 2023 | Staff Reporters

Local families gathered at White-Wilson Medical Center March 15 for a vision clinic during which eight children with severe visual impairments received Electronic Video Magnifiers (EVMs) funded by The White-Wilson Community Foundation (WWCF) in collaboration with Sight Savers America (SSA). The high-tech equipment allows the children to see more clearly what they have not been able to before. The vision clinic was made possible through a $15,670 grant from the WWCF and partnership with SSA, a nationally expanding nonprofit organization that offers free assistive technology for qualifying children.