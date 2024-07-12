News

Dump truck causes significant damage to Wilkerson Bluff overpass

July 12, 2024 | Daniel Evans

A dump truck with its bed raised hit the Wilkerson Bluff overpass of Interstate 10 on Friday morning resulting in serious injuries for the driver. Closures in the area of the accident. Below is what Florida Highway Patrol reported in its incident report: Driver 1 appeared to have suffered a medical event while operating a […]